Hong Kong police on hunt for men who broke into car for eight boxes of surgical masks

Hong Kong police managed to arrest a suspect after two men who had broken into a car and stole eight boxes containing 160 pieces of surgical masks. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Hong Kong Police

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The shortage of face masks in Hong Kong is at a critical stage with people willing to commit crime to get their hands on the now essential items with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hong Kong police took to Facebook to raise the alert after two men broke into a car and made away with eight boxes containing 160 pieces of N95 surgical masks.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at San Shing Avenue, Sheung Shui.

From CCTV recordings, police have managed to arrest one suspect at Choi Yuen Estate, Sheung Shui and identified another still yet to be apprehended.

With the spike in demand for face masks, the police also issued a reminder that those in possession of the hot items of the need to be vigilant.