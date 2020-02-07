Woman in Sg Buloh goes into violent rage after council workers try to tow her car (VIDEO)

The video has garnered mixed reactions on social media ranging from sympathy to condemnation. — Screengrab via Twitter/Duurianne

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — A dramatic scene unfolded in Sungai Buloh where a woman began assaulting council workers and shrieking at them when they tried to tow away her car.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the woman yelling, spitting, and even hurling a traffic cone as the tow truck driver attempts to secure her vehicle.

At one point, she grabs onto a man in black, believed to be a council worker, and refuses to let go while flailing her body and shouting incomprehensibly.

The two-minute clip was filmed from the upper floor of a nearby building where the woman’s screams could be heard.

New Straits Times reported that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) was towing illegally parked cars in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh yesterday afternoon.

An MBSA spokesperson confirmed that the incident with the woman did occur and that the towing operators were prevented from carrying out their duties.

Further details were not provided and MBSA did not state why the woman reacted in such a manner.

One Twitter user claimed that the woman was suffering from a mental illness and that her parents had taken her to the hospital following the roadside rage incident.