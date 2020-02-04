Japan’s Tohoku region is the winter wonderland you never knew existed

The mammoth ‘juhyo’ Snow Monsters is just one of many attractions that await travellers in Tohoku during winter. ― Picture courtesy of JNTO

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Miles of uninterrupted scenic views, charming prefectures and absolutely off the beaten path, the Tohoku region in Japan’s north is a rare gem for holidaymakers in search of a non-touristy travel experience.

Especially if a winter holiday has been high on your list but the crowds of Niseko and Osaka are giving you second thoughts.

Though Tohoku is known for its harsh winters, the northernmost region on Honshu Island is worth exploring with huge payoffs.

Even in subzero temperatures, there is plenty to see and do in this under-the-radar winter paradise which Malay Mail recently discovered on a recent media trip courtesy of Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) and AirAsia.

Our only advice? Stock up on Heattech and go before the tourists flock in.

This charming samurai village has been left unchanged since 1620. ― Picture by Melanie Chalil

Juhyo Snow Monsters

Nestled between the prefectures of Yamagata and Miyagi is Mount Zao, a famous ski resort where you will find these otherworldly snow formations at the height of winter.

As ice and snow are repeatedly blown onto the conifer trees by harsh Siberian winds, they start taking the shape of massive snow monsters that are a sight to behold. The best time to see the juhyo is in February.

Tip: Home to many onsen (hot spring) resorts, be sure to end your day at Mount Zao by staying at a traditional Japanese inn like Ryokan Sanjiro for an authentic experience.

A must-see in Aomori Prefecture is this peaceful and serene Shinto shrine with its recognisable vermillion Torii gates. ― Picture by Melanie Chalil

Kakunodate

Once home to 80 samurai families, the former castle town of Kakunodate in Akita Prefecture exudes an old-world charm that will give visitors a glimpse into the past.

The town is famed for having some of the best samurai architecture and tradition in Japan and has been left unchanged since 1620.

A visit wouldn’t be complete without stepping into the Aoyagi Samurai Manor Museum (admission is free) which boasts six galleries and a traditional Japanese garden.

Although the town’s hundreds of cherry trees draw a number of visitors in spring, it’s just as breathtaking in winter, not to mention you’ll have the place to yourself.

Tip: Have dinner at Akita Nagaya Sakaba, an authentic restaurant that serves up Akita specialties such as kiritanpo, a tubular rice cake and the chewy and hard roe of the hatahata fish that’s only available in this prefecture during winter.

Built in 1811, the castle is a popular cherry blossom viewing spot in spring. ― Picture by Melanie Chalil

Takayama Inari Shrine

Instantly recognisable by its vermilion torii gates and fox statues, the Takayama Inari Shrine is Tohoku’s answer to Kyoto’s iconic Fushimi Inari Shrine but minus the crowd.

The beauty of this shrine is its 201 torii gates with a view that will take your breath away, especially when the grounds are covered in white snow.

The shrine is where “retired” foxes ― the animal is associated with the Shinto deity Inari ― are placed when they reach old age having served their purpose.

Tip: Wear your most comfortable walking shoes and anti-slip shoes in winter as there are about 100 steps to climb before reaching the shrine and more steps down to get to the gates.

In winter, snow-topped cherry trees are lit up for a novel way of capturing the beauty of cherry blossoms. ― Picture courtesy of JNTO

Hirosaki Castle

The city of Hirosaki in Aomori Prefecture was the political and cultural capital during the Edo Period and is one of the culturally richest cities in Tohoku.

No trip to Hirosaki is complete without exploring the grounds of Hirosaki Castle, the thousands of cherry blossom trees that surround it and an advantageous view of Mount Iwaki, if it isn’t hiding behind clouds that is.

The castle dates back to 1811 and is one of Japan’s 12 castles that have not been rebuilt.

A popular cherry blossom spot from late April to early May, highlights in winter include a frozen mote and snow-covered cherry trees which are illuminated with pink lights for a different cherry blossom experience.

Visitors are also given 3D glasses that capture the city’s beauty in spring and autumn.

Tip: Soothe your tired feet at Fujita Memorial Garden across the castle.

Named after the garden’s first owner and a wealthy local businessman, the traditional Japanese garden has a charming tearoom that’s known for its apple pastries.

An attendant sells dried squid onboard, a popular snack among locals. ― Picture by Melanie Chalil

Stove Winter Train

For a taste of train journeys from a bygone era, hop on the Stove Winter Train that promises much fun for the modern traveller.

The 90-year-old Tsugaru Railway Line still uses old trains from 1949, running through the picturesque plains of the Tsugaru peninsula.

The 30-minute ride is pretty much a ride into the past where hot coal is used to warm passengers in the harsh winter months but also doubles up as a stove to grill dried squid purchased from a snack trolley.

Start your journey from Ashino Park Station and alight at Tsugaru Goshogawara Station which has received as many as 100 million commuters.

Tip: Ride like a local and order yourself a bottle of sake on board to go with your freshly grilled dried squid.

Get the ultimate winter experience by walking through a blizzard. ― Picture courtesy of JNTO

Jifubuki (blowing snow) Walk

Forget Frozen, be part of the ultimate winter activity as piled up snow on the ground gets blown by gusts of strong winds in Goshogawara City in Aomori Prefecture.

Before the fun begins at a snow-covered field, and weather permitting, of course, participants are given a large kakumaki shawl, baggy monpe floral pants and traditional Japanese kanjiki snowshoes to look and feel the part.

Tip: Check the weather forecast to avoid disappointment as this activity requires heavy snowfall.

Getting to Tohoku:

AirAsia operates 4x weekly service into Tokyo Narita Airport from Kuala Lumpur where passengers can pre-book meals, purchase baggage allowance and select seats in advance for greater savings.

Those travelling with ski equipment during winter may refer here for more information.

From Tokyo Narita Airport Terminal 2, take the Narita express train to Tokyo Station.

From here, get on the Shinkansen bullet train North Transfer to Sendai, the largest city in Tohoku and the capital city of Miyagi Prefecture.

The two-hour ride goes by fast with large comfortable seats, snacks on board and immaculately clean restrooms.

Visit JNTO to find out more about Tohoku or Japan in general.