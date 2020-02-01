Kendall Jenner back in the spotlight for Longchamp

Kendall Jenner once again features in a Longchamp campaign for the summer of 2020. — Picture courtesy of Columbine Goldsmith pour Longchamp

PARIS, Feb 1 — Longchamp’s brand ambassador since April 2018, Kendall Jenner once again features in the French house’s 2020 summer campaign.

Photographed at different times in a play on the variation of light throughout the day, the American top model presents the major pieces of the new Longchamp collection in a series of shots focused on the theme of the season: the journey of the sun from dawn to dusk.

Having posed with horses, which are a signature for the French luxury house, Kendall Jenner has returned to her American roots with this latest campaign which presents the 2020 summer collection in the Californian desert.

This was by no means an arbitrary choice for Longchamp, which aimed to underscore the theme chosen for the collection with a play on the intensity of sunlight at different times of the day.

Shot by photographer Columbine Goldsmith, the campaign also highlights the perfect balance of Parisian elegance and Californian cool characterised by collection.

Its key image shows the catwalk star wearing a red leather minidress under the midday sun.

The colour of this outfit strongly contrasts with the azure sky and the neutral tones of the surrounding rocks. Slung over her shoulder, Kendall Jenner also wears a mini-version of Longchamp’s iconic Roseau handbag, which is distinguished by its bamboo clasp.

In two other shots taken at dawn and dusk, the model first wears a pastel pink nylon hooded dress with mini-Roseau bag in black lacquered leather, before changing into a leather coat, which is matched with a barenia calfskin Roseau bag with a studded leather shoulder strap.

Kendall Jenner has been the face of Longchamp for several seasons, but that has not prevented her from posing for other major brands. The American top model has recently been on view in campaigns for Liu Jo, Versace, Stuart Weitzman, Giambattista Valli x H&M and Calvin Klein. — AFP-Relaxnews