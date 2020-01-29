Terengganu man who advertised self on banners to find wife finally finds suitable candidate

Aziro never thought the outcome of his advertising would be this great. — Picture courtesy of Noor Aziro Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Putting up banners in search of love seems to have borne fruit for Noor Aziro Abdullah.

The 35-year-old Marang born man recently went viral on Twitter after he put up banners in Dungun, Terengganu advertising himself in search of a wife.

The banner that got Aziro famous in the first place. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/lati0s

When contacted by Malay Mail, Aziro said the woman he has met is a 33-year-old clerk from Kuala Terengganu and she had contacted him out of curiosity after seeing the banner.

After a few weeks of trading text messages with each other, Aziro finally met her last week along with his younger sister, Noorazira Abdullah.

“We are still just friends since we’re still in the early part of the relationship,” he said.

“Even though she said she agrees with me being her husband, we still want to get to know each other first.”

Noorazira said it was still up to her brother to choose who his future wife will be even if there have been a few candidates.

“I don’t want to be choosy with my brother’s candidates,” she said.

“As long as the candidate can accept my brother and our modest family is enough. My brother is only a carpenter and the reason he put up the banner is to find someone who can accept him for who he is.”

Aziro and his sisters. — Picture courtesy of Noorazira Abdullah

Earlier this month, Aziro put up a couple of banners advertising himself in his search for a wife.

Even though the banners were taken down by the Dungun Municipal Council, Aziro still received numerous calls and text messages from strangers about it.

“I still get calls from all over. Most of them are from outside of Terengganu, some are from Klang, Johor, even Sarawak and to my surprise, I’ve also received calls from Indonesia.”

While most people called out of curiosity, Aziro had one man asking him if the method worked as he wanted to try it out for his friend.

Aziro also said that he would end the search for the time being because he wanted to focus on his relationship with the clerk.