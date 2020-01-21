Kylie Jenner unveils her new makeup collection, inspired by her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster share a moment at the premiere for the documentary ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ in Santa Monica, California August 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — Kylie Jenner has unveiled her new beauty collection, inspired by her daughter Stormi.

The makeup mogul has taken to Instagram to share images of her Kylie Cosmetic brand’s upcoming ‘Stormi’ collection, which will launch on February 1 in honour of the tot’s second birthday.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” the star captioned a video clip of herself and Stormi playing with confetti. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter.”

The collection, which comes presented in pink casing covered with colourful butterflies, includes a nine-pan eyeshadow palette featuring shades named ‘Stormi Weather,’ ‘Love Without Limits’ and ‘Angel on Earth.’ There is also a pressed powder blusher, three lip kits containing liquid lipstick and lip liner, and a set of ‘High Gloss’ lip glosses.

Jenner, who sold 51% of her beauty empire to Coty Inc for US$600 million last November, first dropped the hint about her daughter’s big beauty venture earlier this month, when she shared a photo of the one-year-old leaning on a sheet of paper displaying artwork for ‘Stormi’-branded pink packaging covered in butterflies with her 159 million Instagram followers, captioning it “Coming soon.” — AFP-Relaxnews