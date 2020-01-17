Makeup wonderland: A peek inside the largest Sephora in the world, opening tomorrow in KL

Makeup lovers will be spoilt for choice at the new flagship store. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Beauty retailer Sephora has proudly unveiled its largest store in the world right here in Malaysia at Fahrenheit88.

Situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, it covers 17,000 square feet and houses over 100 makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair styling brands.

At 17,000 square feet, their latest outlet at Fahrenheit88 dwarfs their 11,300 square feet store in New York, which is the brand’s biggest in North America.

The megastore in KL combines retail space with a private event lounge, a beauty loft, and a photography studio to take shopping experiences to the next level.

To achieve photo-ready skin, customers can receive a free skin analysis test using Sephora's Skincredible app and receive personalised tips from a beauty adviser based on their results.

Sephora’s beauty advisers will share the best tips to get healthy, glowing skin based on the customer’s score. — Picture by Tan Mei Zi

Sephora Gold members also get complimentary services such as a hand massage, coffee and tea, name engraving, and consultations with a personal shopper at the beauty loft, which is also the first of its kind in Sephora stores globally.

In the age of online shopping, Sephora Asia president Benjamin Vuchot is confident that the brand will be able to lure beauty enthusiasts to their physical stores by providing one-of-a-kind, in-house experiences.

“There’s no difference between an e-commerce customer and a retail customer, there’s only a brand lover.

“This is what we want to demonstrate at this beautiful flagship store,” he said.

The beauty studio’s vanities are equipped with power outlets and flattering lighting to ensure customers can snap the perfect selfie for social media. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Sephora Malaysia country general manager Valerie Foong added that they have embraced technological integration to enhance and elevate the consumer experience.

Interactive kiosks around the store help shoppers navigate the brand’s expansive catalogue and where to find their desired product.

Sephora Gold members can pamper themselves with a facial and lip treatment at the beauty loft upstairs. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Sephora South-east Asia managing director Alia Gogi noted that beauty trends in Malaysia are leaning heavily towards fragrance and skincare in recent years.

As a result, several new brands will be available in Malaysia exclusively at the Fahrenheit88 store, namely the much-anticipated skincare lines Drunk Elephant and Tatcha.

“One of the privileges we have as a brand is that we’ve been here for nine years and we understand what the local consumer wants.

“Where we’re seeing a bigger trend is in fragrance and skincare and we’ve really elevated those categories in this store,” said Gogi.

Other famous names in the beauty world such as Bobbi Brown, La Mer, SK-II, Sulwhasoo, Aerin, and Maison Margiela will also join the array of new products in the Fahrenheit88 store.

Sephora first arrived on Malaysian shores in 2011 with a flagship store in Starhill Gallery, Bukit Bintang and quickly became the go-to destination for homegrown makeup lovers.

The Fahrenheit88 store will officially open to the public on January 18.