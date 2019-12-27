Reebok to release fresh 'Tom & Jerry'-themed capsule collection

Reebok x Tom & Jerry Collection is set for release at select retailers and via Reebok.com from February 15, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of Reebok via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 27 ― American footwear and apparel brand Reebok has joined forces with Warner Bros to create an official Tom & Jerry collection, inspired by the lovable cartoon characters.

The family favourite, based on the mischievous adventures of a cat and mouse, will come to life as a new collaborative capsule range, set for release at select retailers and via Reebok.com from February 15, 2020.

The line features a unisex line of apparel as well as three styles of footwear, dubbed Instapump Fury, Club C Revenge and Club C (in two colorways). The shoes, in particular, are expected to be a huge hit.

The shoes will come in a range of both kids' and adult sizes, with price tags of US$50 (RM206) to US$70 for toddler, preschool and grade-school sizing; and up to US$100 to US$200 for grown-ups styles.

Mimicking cat's fur, the Instapump Fury x Tom features delicate grey faux-fur, neoprene, leather and rubber materials, along with bright yellow accents and the brand's signature Pump technology, with an image of the feline on the pump button. The Club C Revenge x Jerry pays tribute to Jerry and sports a tan soft suede upper matched with pink and yellow, with a picture of the iconic mouse embossed on the tongue.

The two Club C x Tom & Jerry styles feature both the famous characters. The first is covered in black-and-white line drawings of the duo over a light ecru-tinged leather base, while the second features subtle chalk and pink colorways with fuzzy mouse-inspired laces and Tom and Jerry grimacing at each other from opposite shoe tongues.

Clothing items in the playful collection are set to include pieces such as a Reebok x Tom & Jerry padded woven jacket (US$140), short-sleeve t-shirts (US$28), a hooded dress (US$60), crew neck sweaters (US$55), and hoodies (US$60), with all styles inspired by Tom & Jerry cartoon colourways and the collection's matching footwear range. ― AFP-Relaxnews