KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Volkswagen Group Malaysia (VGM) plans to designate Malaysia as an export hub for the Volkswagen brand, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said following a discussion between MITI and VGM officials, the carmaker revealed its intention to manufacture electric vehicles and conventional models within the country.

“In the past, Volkswagen models were solely imported, but now certain models are being assembled in Malaysia. Notably, the Touareg model is being assembled here for the first time outside of Europe,” he said on his social media platform X on Thursday.

He expressed confidence that this collaboration would enhance Malaysia’s position in the regional automotive sector. — Bernama

