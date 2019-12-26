Sister uncovers cancer-stricken sibling’s tender side, finds his piggy bank savings to visit girlfriend

Syafiqah never expected that her brother had a softer side to him. ― Picture via Twitter/@SyafiqahHamsah

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 ― Twitter user Nursyafiqah Hamsah discovered her brother’s romantic side, after coming across his ‘special piggy bank’ where the savings were to go towards visiting his girlfriend.

Three days ago, Syafiqah as she prefers to be known, took to Twitter to share the story of how she came across her brother’s piggy bank when she returned home for the school holidays.

Went to my brother’s room and saw thiss hshshshshhss shooo cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SQiUea5qul — syafi (@SyafiqahHamsah) December 23, 2019

The 16-year-old, according to mStar, shared that she was pleasantly surprised when she stumbled on the piggy bank, that showed a softer side to her brother Amirul Arif Hamsah.

“Now is the holiday season, so, me being a student, I finally get the chance to come home,” said Syafiqah.

“When I went into my brother’s room, I saw a jar filled with coins that looked like a piggy bank. I also saw the words ‘To See Her’ labelled on the jar.

“I would have never guessed that my brother was the ‘sweet’ type. I always thought he was very ‘wooden’ and unromantic,” joked Syafiqah.

She also revealed that her brother Amirul started saving up more recently as he has been forced to take a break from work since discovering that he was stricken with stage two Lymphoma in July earlier this year.

Syafiqah still feels that her brother is a very lucky guy despite his unfavourable situation, he has a beautiful and kind girlfriend who has stuck by his side, even when she knew he had cancer.

“My brother has been resting because he found out that he had cancer in early July. But he never gives up, thank God that I can see he is slowly getting healthier, now that he is done with chemotherapy,” said Syafiqah.

“He’s also very lucky to have such a beautiful girlfriend, who’s really nice too. Even though she knows my brother has cancer, she never left him, she cares even more. She even sent pastries for him to our home on his birthday.”

She added that her brother, who is the sixth child in the family, would also be going back to his job as an Environmental Executive in Kajang soon, as his condition starts to improve.

And Syafiqah wasn’t the only one who admired the romantics of her brother as her post about his piggy bank went viral on social media with over ten thousand shares and 18 thousand likes.

Social media users from all over the country have swooned over Amirul’s intentions to save money to get a chance to visit his girlfriend, as they said that he is a sweet and persistent boyfriend.

Social media users praise Amirul for his effort. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@SyafiqahHamsah

“It really shows his effort when he even saves coins to see her,” wrote a user.

Syafiqah and other users joke about what else they could use piggy banks for. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@SyafiqahHamsah

Some users have even shared what they use their own piggy banks for as well, with one user saying she uses hers to save money to meet the Korean-Chinese boy band called EXO, since she has no boyfriend.

Syafiqah also took an opportunity to say that her brother should start a new piggy bank especially for her so that he can treat her.

Syafiqah joked: “He’s so persistent. After this, I should get him to start a new piggy bank so that he can spend the money on me.”