Spanish teacher explains anatomy to students in skin-tight bodysuit, sets internet abuzz

School teacher Veronica Duque wears skin-tight bodysuit to better demonstrate human internal organs to her students. ― Picture via Twitter/mikemorations

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― A third-grade school teacher in Spain took anatomy lesson to a whole new level by using skin-tight bodysuit.

Veronica Duque, who has been teaching for 15 years, went viral after her proud husband Michael took to Twitter to share several photos of her sporting a bodysuit that maps out the human internal organs in sharp details.

“Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a woman,” wrote Michael on Twitter in Spanish.

“Today she explained the human anatomy to her students in a very original way, and the kids were freaking out.”

Muy orgulloso de este volcán de ideas que tengo la suerte de tener como mujer😊😊

Hoy ha explicado el cuerpo humano a sus alumnos de una manera muy original👍🏻

Y los niños flipando🤣🤣

Grande Verónica!!!👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hAwqyuujzs — Michael (@mikemoratinos) December 16, 2019

The tweet, which was posted on December 17, has since been liked over 65,000 times and retweeted 13,100 times, with people praising the 43-year-old teacher for her dedication and creativity.

Speaking to Bored Panda, Duque said the idea behind her approach was to make anatomy lessons more interesting for the kids.

“I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up.

“So, knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualise the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth giving it a try,” she said.

Duque, who also teaches natural and social science, art, as well as English and Spanish said she has always been incorporating interesting ideas to her teaching approach.

“I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons.

“I'm also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs ― different grammar kingdoms, so to say,” she added.