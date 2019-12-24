KL policeman unclogs drain by hand to keep traffic moving on flooded road (VIDEO)

The dutiful officer took it upon himself to clear the drains and get traffic moving. — Screengrab from Facebook/PolisDirajaMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — A traffic policeman went above and beyond to fulfill his duties when he unclogged drains with his bare hands in Kuala Lumpur recently.

A video of the Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department (JSPT) officer performing the noble act was shared on the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Facebook page and has won the praise of Malaysian social media users.

In the clip, the policeman is seen wading through the ankle-deep flood and crouching down to remove solid objects that were blocking the drains.

The incident reportedly occurred along Jalan Raja Chulan following a heavy downpour last weekend.

PDRM included a quote in the video’s caption which reads, “Let us get drenched by rain as long as traffic flows smoothly.”

Several Facebook users commended the officer for going the extra mile to ensure that road users can have a safe and efficient journey during the monsoon season.

“Even though it’s not his job, he did it anyway because he’s dutiful and aware towards members of the public. Salute!” wrote Hisham Idris.

“Congratulations and thank you to PDRM. You guys are unsung heroes,” said Msham Kamal.



