‘Prohibited materials’ Christmas tree adds to Lithuanian airport’s festive cheer

Cutting-edge design for the festive season makes the Vilnius Airport in Lithuania all the more unique. — Picture via Instagram/vilnius_kaunas_palanga_airport

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 – As airports fill up for the festive season, travellers through the Vilnius Airport in Lithuania have noticed a cheeky festive treat appear near the check-in counter.

Reaching heights of 1.5 metres tall, this unique Christmas tree has been made using confiscated items.

Confiscated items include knives, scissors, lighters, blades the list goes on! — Picture via Instagram/vilnius_kaunas_palanga_airport

“Knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all sorts of other dangerous goods make up this unique festivity,” an airport spokesperson said.

The cutting-edge design is the idea of an aviation security shift leader that took about a month to create.

All topped off with some cheese knives used in place of a Christmas star. — Picture via Instagram/vilnius_kaunas_palanga_airport

Where else can you find a Christmas tree that uses cheese knives instead of a star?

Facebook goers also saw the funny side to the festivity commenting “Who are all these people travelling with scissors? Are we all cutting our own hair and wrapping large quantities of gifts along our travels?”, “I hope they top the tree with the yogurt they took from me”, all with the common factor being that of love for the unique idea.