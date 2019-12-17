Englishman who flew 9,600km to eat nasi lemak in KL wants to return for Ramly burgers (VIDEO)

Cronian found himself being called back to Kuala Lumpur after seeing a video of burgers being cooked up at a Malaysian roadside stall. — Picture via Twitter/remotedarren

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — YouTuber Darren Cronian found social media fame with Malaysians when he flew from Athens to Kuala Lumpur just to savour a plate of nasi lemak.

Now, the UK entrepreneur is craving for a taste of an equally famous Malaysian street food: the Ramly burger.

Cronian recently shared a video on Twitter of a roadside stall operator cooking up some burger patties, toasted buns, and a fried egg.

“My Airbnb host sent me this after I left Kuala Lumpur. Damn, I’m going to have to fly 10,000 miles for a Ramly burger,” he wrote.

My Airbnb host sent me this after I left KL. Damn I’m going to have to fly 10,000 miles for a Ramly burger. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7qTbnkOY3t — Darren Cronian (@remotedarren) December 15, 2019

Malaysians immediately flooded his replies with suggestions of where to find the best burgers in town should he decide to return for another foodie adventure.

Cronian previously made headlines when he posted a YouTube video titled “Nasi Lemak — I Flew 6,000 Miles for Malaysian Food” in October.

In an interview with Malay Mail last month, Cronian said he made the impromptu decision to fly to Kuala Lumpur after seeing a mouthwatering photo of nasi lemak pop up on his Instagram feed.

Memories came rushing back as he had fallen in love with the dish five years ago during his maiden visit to Malaysia.

“It was literally the first Malaysian dish that I’d tasted on my first visit to Kuala Lumpur, and like a typical British guy, I ate each item on the plate individually.”

“After watching a local eat nasi lemak with his fingers, and mixing up all of the ingredients, it made me want to do the same,” said the digital nomad.

Based on his Twitter replies, it seems like Cronian is more than willing to make another long journey to enjoy Malaysia’s culinary offerings.

Hope to come back early next year! — Darren Cronian (@remotedarren) December 15, 2019

The 45-year-old also joked that he’ll have to make do with fish and chips until he sets foot in Kuala Lumpur again.