France maintains title of world's best ski destination for 2020

At an altitude of 2,300 metres, Val Thorens is Europe's highest ski resort and offers a vast network of ‘snow-sure’ slopes. ― Picture courtesy of Office du Tourisme de Val Thorens/CCattin via AFP

PARIS, Nov 27 ― France's Val Thorens has been crowned the world's best ski resort 2020 for the sixth year in a row at the World Ski Awards.

At an altitude of 2,300 metres, Val Thorens is Europe's highest ski resort and offers a vast network of “snow-sure” slopes.

Last year, the resort launched an Ultra-Light Motorised glider-cum-aircraft that surfs the skies in 20-minute sessions.

A new zipline also opened for thrill seekers, whisking riders 65 metres above the ski slopes, along 1,600 metres at speeds of up to 75km/h.

Winners of the World Ski Awards are determined by votes cast by industry professionals and the public.

Here are some of the winners:

World's Best Freestyle Resort 2019: LAAX (Switzerland)

World's Best Ski Hotel 2019: W Verbier (Switzerland)

World's Best New Ski Hotel 2019: Le Massif (Italy)

World's Best Green Ski Hotel 2019: Valsana Hotel and Appartements (Switzerland)

World's Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2019: Ki Niseko (Japan)

World's Best Ski Chalet 2019: Chalet Les Anges, Zermatt (Switzerland)

World's Best New Ski Chalet 2019: Le Chalet Mont Blanc (France)

World's Best Ski Resort Company 2019: Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel (Austria)

World's Best Indoor Ski Resort 2019: Ski Dubai (UAE) ― AFP-Relaxnews