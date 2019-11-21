Men’s health: Secrets to healthy ageing and longevity for Malaysians

The prodromal periods between ages 30 and 40 are crucial to get rid of any risk factors that would affect healthy ageing. — Picture courtesy of Pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — I am most privileged and enthused to commence a health column with Malay Mail on men’s health, wellness and ageing.

This is indeed very timely as the world is greying rapidly, while healthcare cost is escalating swiftly, and these facts emphasise the dire need to keep men healthy for as long as possible.

A major demographic shift resulting in a rapidly increasing aged population underscored the importance of health maintenance and wellness of all age groups to delay and mitigate the inevitable consequences of the aging phenomenon — declining health and workforce as well as unmatchable health cost irreconcilable.

Though ageing is non-gender specific, the international community and key opinion leaders in the field of men’s health are awakened and concerned of the appalling health of men compared to women across the globe.

In nearly all countries in the world, men suffer life-threatening diseases earlier and in a more intense manner than women.

Even in developed regions or countries like Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, the death rate for all major diseases including cancers for men are two to four folds higher than women.

Overall, on average men suffer two to four fold higher disease burden and die five to seven years earlier than women worldwide.

In our ageing world, there is certainly more urgency to narrow this inequity of health status between the sexes, so as to mitigate declining workforce and sustaining economic development.

At any age of men’s life, there are many compelling reasons and pressures to improve or maintain health.

The prodromal periods between ages 30 and 40 is crucial to prevent or get rid of any risk factors like substance abuse, controlling essential blood parameters like blood sugar and lipids, injuries or reduce physical or mental stresses.

Additionally, men in their 40s and 50s must optimise their health and fitness to climb the corporate “ladders” and minimise their chance of medical catastrophes.

You need to maintain the best health status possible to take on enormous daily demand and stresses, and to keep sharp and alert to make good and right decisions.

Being healthy is not just about preventing, containing or controlling diseases, rather about optimising your body’s function and performance and preventing potential medical problems, accidents or workplace injuries.

Therefore, health maintenance and preventive healthcare to screen and detect lethal diseases early are crucial to preserve these most productive periods.

Bear in mind that the age of accelerated or exponential diseases in the 60s to 70s is most rewarding and gratifying if one is in good health.

Men in this age group may find their second wind to explore new career, pick up new hobbies or just actively enjoying their life rewards.

Men living into the 80s and beyond can still pursue healthy ageing — Picture courtesy of Pexels.com

Men living into their 80s and beyond can still modify their risk factors and enhance their protective factors to improve their likelihood of overall and healthy ageing life.

Research has shown that for those who are in their 80s and 90s, healthcare maintenance and interventions will continue to improve chances of healthy ageing and longevity.

Men aiming to live longer, better and happier lives should start empowering themselves and take charge of their health and fitness.

Do look out for the monthly column, and read all about the wisdom of health maintenance and disease interventions.

For those interested in the field of men’s health, the “Men’s Health World Congress” will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre in Sarawak from July 9 to 11, 2020.

The conference will offer an opportunity to expand or update on all aspects of men’s health, and interact with the world's key opinion leaders in this rapidly developing field of men’s health.

For more information about the conference, click here.

* Professor Datuk Dr Tan Hui Meng is a consultant urologist at Subang Jaya Medical Centre and an adjunct professor in University of Malaya and University of Pennsylvania. He is also honorary president of the Asia Pacific Society and Japan Asean Council for Men’s Health and Ageing. He is currently an executive member of the International Society of Men’s Health, World Chinese Urological Associations (USA), Asian Society of Endourology and the International Society for the Study of Ageing Males. He has published 238 articles and abstracts in peer-reviewed international journals and 14 books on men’s health and sexual medicine.