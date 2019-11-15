Happy 80: Pos Malaysia releases limited Batman stamp series

Long Live the Bat! Limited Edition packs available at RM120 each. — Courtesy of Pos Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Pos Malaysia is getting in on the action of Batman turning 80 by releasing a limited stamp edition.

In a press release, Pos Malaysia said it worked with Warner Bros Consumer Products and DC to come up with a collection of two sheets of perforated Batman stamps, one sheet featuring a “Batman 80 Years” logo stamp with a premium holographic foil printing technique.

There will also be two pieces of souvenir covers with five stamps on each cover, three pieces of Batman-themed postcards, and one piece of the Dark Knight folder with special die-cut and spot UV effects.

This collection is being sold at RM120.

There is also a special pack consisting a sheet of three Batman stamps, tear-off postcards and a Batman themed envelope going for just RM10.

Pos Malaysia Group chief executive officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor said the series paid tribute to 80 years of timeless storytelling.

“The stamp collection will feature 10 images of the Caped Crusader from artistically distinct periods across his comic book history, exhibiting the evolution of the Dark Knight over the past eight decades.”

With a pack designed towards the young, Bat's there is fun to be had for everyone! — Courtesy of Pos Malaysia

Due to the limited edition nature of the Batman products, they will not be sold separately.

Available in store and online these packs will have you crying, "To the Batmobile!" to get your very own pack.

Follow the link www.eziemall.com under the “Stamps & Collectables” link for all your Batman desires.

For any enquiries about stamps or other philatelic products, contact the Stamps and Philately Unit of Pos Malaysia via telephone at 03-22672267 or via email [email protected].