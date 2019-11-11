Lazada sells over one million items within first hour of 11.11 sale, breaks 2018’s record

The e-retailer delivered its first parcel to a customer at 1.20am today. — Picture courtesy of Lazada

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 — E-commerce retailer Lazada has announced that it broke its 2018 sales record for the 11.11 online shopping event in just 13 hours.

The sale which will end at midnight, saw the popular online shopping platform selling over one million items within the first hour of the sale.

Lazada also delivered its first parcel to an eager customer at 1.20am today.

The company said in a release it will be celebrating the final tally later at midnight.

Known as Singles’ Day, 11.11 was first popularised as a shopping holiday by Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc in 2009.

The massive retail event earned its name from festival’s date, November 11, as the four ones in the date’s numerical format signifies single individuals.

Earlier today, it was reported that Alibaba raked in ¥158.31 billion (RM93.68 billion) in sales during the first nine hours of the sale.

That figure marked a 25 per cent increase from last year’s sales figure of ¥126.72 billion.