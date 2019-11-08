Yayasan MRCB carries out repair works at four Selangor schools, benefits over 1,000 students

Datuk Shamrat Sen Gupta, Trustee of Yayasan MRCB in a group photo with the school principals from four schools in Semenyih and Hulu Langat and students at the newly refurbished library of SK Lubok Kelubi, Hulu Langat. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Four school across Semenyih and Hulu Langat have benefitted from Yayasan Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad’s (MRSB) assistance when their schools were repaired for them.

The foundation completed repair works at the schools that cost RM35,000 recently.

Two schools from each town were selected.

In a press statement from the foundation, it said that contribution to the schools in Semenyih included chairs and tables, and student toilets while the Hulu Langat schools received a refurbished library, new paint work, along with chairs and tables, and disabled toilets.

“Over 1,000 students from SMK Bandor Tasik Kesuma, SK Bandor Rinching, SK Lubok Kelubi, and SK Dusun Tua will benefit from these repairs,” it said.

Yayasan MRCB trustee Datuk Shamrat Sen Gupta said it tried to ensure it continuously identified impactful causes.

“We undertake various programmes to support needy students to enable them to improve and forge their career paths in the future.’

This is not the first time schools have benefitted from Yayasan MRCB’s hard work.

To date, it has spent over RM1 million for disadvantaged students and communities across Malaysia.

It launched a meal programme in June, costing RM231,000, where students from 12 schools across five states will benefit.

In August Yayasan MRCB organised clinics for underprivileged students to assist with their Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) primary school evaluation test.

This was held in several of the foundation’s adopted schools in Perak, Selangor, Penang, and Federal Territories.

Among its other contributions are providing braillers to blind students at SK Pendidikan Khas Jalan Batu, books and calculators to 100 less fortunate families.

Founded in 2015, Yayasan MRCB strives to implement programmes to improve the quality of life and extend the light of hope towards building better lives.

All cash donations to the foundation are tax exempted. For more information visit: https://www.yayasanmrcb.org/