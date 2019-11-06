Jealous British Shorthair cat becomes internet sensation after owner pays attention to cute new kitten (VIDEO)

The adult feline could not hide its disdain for the newest member of the family. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@MerielMyers

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Not everyone deals well with the prospect of a new sibling and that includes four-legged furry family members.

An adult British Shorthair was caught on camera seething with jealousy as its owner paid attention to a new orange kitten.

The video which has been circulating on social media since Monday has been entertaining viewers with the timely capture of the grey cat’s expression.

The look of utter betrayal pic.twitter.com/d8XWtMhKXZ — Meriel (@MerielMyers) November 4, 2019

It has since been viewed over 1.2 million times and garnered more than 21,800 retweets and 93,400 likes.

“The look of utter betrayal,” wrote @MerielMyers.

The viral 14-second clip prompted a flood of comments, many of which were attempts to interpret the British Shorthair’s emotions.

“Grey cat calculating how they’re going to make it look like the orange cat ‘ran away’,” said @BayAlden.

“That’s a look of ‘I’m going to eat that little thing. Watch me.,” commented @aleksandra2002.

So you've been seeing other cats, have you? So what does she do for you that I don't?

How old is she, I bet she's blonde, it's always blondes with you isn't it!! — Hazyday (@BighighBBJay) November 4, 2019

It's only a matter of time now before that cat starts plotting to trick the kitten into a box and ship him by Fedex across the country....😄 — "A smug, comfy beast" (@tvchiquita) November 5, 2019