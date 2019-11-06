Malay Mail

Jealous British Shorthair cat becomes internet sensation after owner pays attention to cute new kitten (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 06 Nov 2019 11:25 AM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

The adult feline could not hide its disdain for the newest member of the family. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@MerielMyers
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Not everyone deals well with the prospect of a new sibling and that includes four-legged furry family members.

An adult British Shorthair was caught on camera seething with jealousy as its owner paid attention to a new orange kitten.

The video which has been circulating on social media since Monday has been entertaining viewers with the timely capture of the grey cat’s expression.

 

It has since been viewed over 1.2 million times and garnered more than 21,800 retweets and 93,400 likes.

“The look of utter betrayal,” wrote @MerielMyers.

The viral 14-second clip prompted a flood of comments, many of which were attempts to interpret the British Shorthair’s emotions.

“Grey cat calculating how they’re going to make it look like the orange cat ‘ran away’,” said @BayAlden.

“That’s a look of ‘I’m going to eat that little thing.  Watch me.,” commented @aleksandra2002.

 

