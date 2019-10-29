Royal Selangor Yacht Club turns 50, celebrates with gala dinner

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah cuts the Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) golden jubilee cake while RSYC commodore Jeffrey Voon (right) and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari look on. — Picture courtesy of RSYC

KUALA LUMPUR, October 29 — The Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) celebrated its golden jubilee recently with a gala dinner to mark its latest milestone.

The 50th anniversary event was graced by the club’s patron and life commodore, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who unveiled a commemorative plaque at the event.

The Selangor Sultan was joined by Selangor crown prince Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is the RSYC honorary life commodore.

Also present at the event were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, RSYC commodore Jeffrey Voon and members of the RSYC committee.

“The RSYC celebrates a significant milestone today and we would like to extend our great appreciation to our patron, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for his support and guidance over the years where the Sultan of Selangor has been our bedrock and anchor,” said Voon.

“We would also like to thank our members and past committees for their support, who have helped shape the club into what it is today.

“The RSYC looks forward to the next 50 years — the best is yet to come.”

Guests at the gala event enjoyed a seated dinner and entertainment which included performances by the master of the ceremony Datuk Leonard Tan, violinist Am Aziz, KL Pipes & Drums, DJ Glenn and the legendary band Alleycats.

Those who were present also received a copy of the club’s commemorative coffee table book, 50 Golden Years, which documents the club’s key events and milestones over the years.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre) signs the guestbook while RSYC commodore Jeffrey Voon (left) and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (right) look on. — Picture courtesy of RSYC

Established in 1969, the club started out as the Port Swettenham Yacht Club and has undergone two name changes ever since.

The first was in 1972 when the name was changed to Selangor Yacht Club, and the second in 1989 when the late Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah officially named it the Royal Selangor Yacht Club.

Over the years, the club organised numerous events and activities, including swimming and sailing lessons, dinghy and keelboat sailing events as well as fishing activities and competitions.

It has also collaborated with corporate partners and sponsors on many sailing activities such as the RSYC-Westports Community Sailing Programme and the Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta (RMSIR).

The sailing programme provides students who would not be able to afford being involved in sailing activities with the opportunity to learn about the sport.

The RMSIR, on the other hand, is the RSYC’s premier event organised annually in association with the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) and the Malaysia Sailing Association.

The 30th edition of RMSIR will run from November 15 to 23, and the world-class event will see participating boats push onwards from the start point at Port Klang and make their way via the Straits of Malacca to the various checkpoints at the islands of Pangkor, Penang and Langkawi in an attempt to win the prestigious Raja Muda Cup, among other prizes.

Known for its unpredictable winds, weather and tide, the RMSIR provides excitement for even the most experienced of sailors as they will have to cope with the unpredictable weather, changing tactics and heavy shipping traffic in the Straits of Melaka, all of which make the regatta a matchless experience.