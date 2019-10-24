Loving son cooks rice in office to help widowed mum save money

Despite earning RM1,000 that week, Habil decided to forego eating out so he could save a bit more money for his mother. — Picture via Facebook/azri.alwan

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — There’s no force stronger than a mother’s love, and the same can definitely be said about one Malaysian son's filial piety towards his mum.

A local entrepreneur known as Azri Walter shared a touching anecdote on Facebook about how one of his staff members cooked rice at the office in an effort to save money for his widowed mother.

Azri found the young man, who he identified as Habil, perched next to a rice cooker, under a desk in the office one evening.

He was initially confused as Habil had just earned RM1,000 that week and wouldn’t have to resort to such means to feed himself.

Habil then explained how he planned to send his salary over to his mum who lives in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

“She never asked for it but I feel bad for her. If I give her this money, she can use it to buy clothes, food, and use it for my younger siblings as well,” said Habil.

Azri was moved by Habil’s dedication as he knew that the youth’s father had passed away some years ago, leaving his mother to raise his younger siblings alone.

Habil’s story has inspired Malaysian social media users to show appreciation for their mums while they still have the chance. — Picture via Facebook/azri.alwan

Holding back his tears, the businessman invited Habil to share a meal with him.

“I hugged him and said, ‘It’s okay, I’ll join you for a meal. We’ll eat together, okay?’

“I went downstairs to buy some food and joined him once again to have dinner,” wrote Azri.

He added that he was especially touched by Habil’s mission to make his mother’s life as comfortable as possible while he still can.

“Habil was only 19 when first came (to Kuala Lumpur) to make a living.

“The words he said that truly left an impact on me were, ‘It’s okay, sir. I don’t know how much longer my mum will be around.

“‘While she’s still here, I want to make her happy. I don’t have anyone else to look after, so it’s fine.

“‘Furthermore, I’m good at making a living on my own each day.’”

Azri’s post has gone viral on Facebook with more than 17,000 reactions and 12,000 shares, attracting the admiration of many Malaysians who commended Habil for being so filial towards his mum.

“Please give my regards to Habil. It’s a mother’s prayer that shapes us into who we are today,” wrote Mohd Farhan Haqimy Norizan.

“I hope everything goes well for Habil. Such an inspiring young man,” said B Norerama D Pagukuman.