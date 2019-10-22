Perfect 4.0 GPA score for seven semesters gets Perlis student medal of excellence from Kedah sultan

Nur Athirah Rushami Zien graduated with an overall score of 3.99 from Universiti Utara Malaysia. — Picture via Twitter/Are_Fieqq

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — There’s a saying that goes: Hard work always pays off one day.

That’s true for a young student from Arau in Perlis, Nur Athirah Rushami Zien, whose determination earned her the dean’s award each semester with an impressive grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 flat for seven consecutive semesters.

She recently graduated with a 3.99 overall score from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

The bachelor of philosophy, law and business graduate also received the Medal of Excellence Award from the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, who is also UUM chancellor and was present at the convocation last week.

Nur Athirah’s inspiring story was recently shared on Twitter, and has garnered close to two million views ever since the post started making its round on social media.

Her brilliance also drew the attention of popular television host and entrepreneur Neelofa, or her real name Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, who congratulated Nur Athirah and offered a gift to her.

“Such a well composed and humble young lady.

“Please tag her in the replies if anybody knows her. I’d like to celebrate her success with a gift,” said Neelofa in a Twitter post.

Overwhelmed with the flood of positive comments on social media, the 23-year-old graduate told Malay portal mStar, that she was shocked that her story has gone viral and hoped it would be a starting point for her to give back to the community and the country.

She also attributed her success to the support and blessings she received from her parents and others.

Nur Athirah was also surprised to see Neelofa’s positive comments about herself.

“I’m grateful that a great woman like Neelofa appreciates small successes that are incomparable to hers.

“She is a great person that many people admire and she has inspired me.

“Her comments were meaningful and inspiring for me,” said Nur Athirah, who plans to continue her studies while venturing into academic or corporate world in the future.