Visually-impaired runner overcomes disability, leg injury to score second place in run

Mohd Shahril thanked his family for giving him the moral support needed to complete the run. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Mohd Shahril Mat Saad did not give up on his passion for running when he suffered a broken leg in a car accident last year.

The 35-year-old overcame the odds and bagged second place in Category Q (Special / OKU Others) during the Run for National Unity 2019 this morning, his first top 3 placement since his leg injury.

The fact that Mohd Shahril is visually-impaired makes the achievement even more meaningful, proving that having a disability shouldn't stop a person from chasing their dreams.

“I feel so happy. Overall, I’m satisfied with my performance and it took me around a month to prepare for this run.

“After a year of rest following my accident, I resumed training in June this year after Hari Raya.

“Even though my pace isn’t what it used to be, I still put in work step by step and powered on through the pain,” he told Malay Mail.

Participants from all walks of life took part in the run, including those with special needs and disabilities. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Mohd Shahril, who came down to Kuala Lumpur from Ipoh to participate in the run, stuck to a rigorous training schedule to prepare himself for the event.

Running every single day in the weeks leading up to the big day helped prime the sports teacher for the three-kilometre track, which he completed in 15 minutes and 22 seconds.

He thanked his immediate family and his relatives for providing moral support throughout the whole process.

“I got a lot of motivation from my wife, child, relatives, and the memory of my late father.

“My target was always set on getting into the top three. So far, everything’s been good.”

More than 1,500 participants gathered for the Run for National Unity 2019 this morning at Lake Gardens, which was graced by Minister of National Unity and Social Well-being Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

Organised by HELP University and Malay Mail, the run saw a diverse group of Malaysians taking part which included participants with special needs and disabilities.