Paris Fashion Week: A celebration of women’s empowerment at the L’Oréal Paris show (VIDEO)

Over 32 of L’Oréal Paris’s spokeswomen walked in the cosmetics brand’s traditional Paris Fashion Week show. — Picture courtesy of Giovanni Giannoni pour L’Oréal Paris

PARIS, Oct 1 — The cosmetics giant hosted over 600 guests at the Monnaie de Paris in the 6th arrondissement for its third runway show, highlighting the creations of the 13 designers who partnered with the event.

No fewer than 32 spokesmodels took to the catwalk in a celebration of fashion, beauty, and female empowerment.

Following the inaugural edition of its show on the Champs-Elysées in 2017, then on the banks of the Seine, L’Oréal Paris took over the Monnaie de Paris for the third edition of the extravaganza, which showcased 70 looks for all women, with beauty by Global Makeup Artist Val Garland and hair by Global Hair Artist Stéphane Lancien.

Before the start of the show itself, guests were treated to the arrival of the front row, among which were Naomi Campbell, Estelle Lefébure, Sonia Rolland, Olga Kurylenko, Tina Kunakey, and Louise Bourgoin.

The show was scored by a 40-musician orchestra conducted by composer Thomas Roussel, as the spokeswomen walked in outfits by AMI, Atlein, Balmain, Cédric Charlier, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab, Etudes, Giambattista Valli, Karl Lagerfeld, Koché, Nicolas Lecourt Mansion, Olivier Theyskens, and Rokh.

Among the icons on the catwalk were Camila Cabello and Amber Heard, who walked the show for the first time, as well as veterans of the show Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell, Marie Bochet, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Doutzen Kroes, Soo Joo Park, Luma Grothe, Duckie Thot and Aishwarya Rai.

Eva Longoria played the role of orchestra conductor during her first turn on the stage, and came back during the finale holding her baby Santiago. — AFP-Relaxnews