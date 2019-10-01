Cara Delevingne is the new face of Dior Jewellery

Cara Delevingne is the new face of Dior’s jewellery collections. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 1 — British actress and model Cara Delevingne is Dior’s jewellery collections newest ambassador, according to a September 30, 2019 report by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). She will be starring in the luxury house’s upcoming campaign for the “Rose des Vents” collection.

Cara Delevingne is no stranger to Dior — quite the contrary, having lent her features to a number of campaigns for Dior Beauté products and collections (Dior Capture Dreamskin, Dior Beauty Capture Youth, and the Dior Addict Stellar Shine lipstick). She now adds a feather to her cap by becoming the face of the house’s jewellery collections, known under the Dior Joaillerie banner.

Shot by Alasdair McLellan and filmed by Caroline Gaimari, the model-actress’s first jewellery campaign will be dedicated to the ‘Rose des Vents’ collection, which sees Dior Fine Jewellery Creator Victoire de Castellane reinterpreting Christian Dior’s iconic star as a compass rose.

A longtime favourite of catwalks around the world, Delevingne has made a shift to the world of cinema, going on to light up the silver screen in films such as Suicide Squad, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Her Smell.

She has been known since to walk the occasional show, as well as appearing in campaigns for prestigious houses such as Balmain, Prada and Burberry. — AFP-Relaxnews