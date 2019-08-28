Reebok launches exclusive new sneakers via Amazon Alexa and Google Home (VIDEO)

The Reebok Crystal Coated Club C sneaker. ― Picture courtesy of Reebok via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 28 ― Reebok has given one of its signature sneakers a dazzling makeover, and it is offering fans the chance to win a pair, with the help of their home assistants.

The sportswear brand has dreamed up a new “crystal coated” version of its Club C sneaker, featuring hand-placed Swarovski crystals in vibrant colours.

A total of 50 pairs of numbered editions of the one-of-a-kind sneakers are up for grabs: fans simply need to ask their Amazon Alexa or Google Home to help, by having their virtual assistants open the Reebok Sneaker Drop skill to enter the competition before September 7. Reebok will also offer Alexa and Google Home owners the chance to win pairs of the original editions of classic Club C sneaker.

The initiative is part of Reebok's “Sport The Unexpected” platform, which aims to shine the spotlight on risk-takers. The crystal-coated sneakers were inspired by the brand's new ambassador, rapper Cardi B, who recently starred in a surreal campaign for the label called “Nails,” which saw her chatting away in a beauty salon before her pink, sparkly manicure quickly became out-of-control.

For more information about the Reebok Sneaker Drop, see www.reebok.com/us/reebok-sneaker-drop. ― AFP-Relaxnews