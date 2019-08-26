Johor’s Forest City opens new classic 18-hole golf course

The second classic 18-hole golf course features a three-dimensional garden landscape integrated with a golf terrain design concept. — Picture courtesy of Country Garden Pacific View

KUALA LUMPUR, August 26 — The master developer of Forest City has unveiled the second of three 18-hole championship layouts with the opening of the classic golf course in Gelang Patah in Johor.

The posh and exquisite course saw a media tournament spanning two days, where media members from various countries showed off their skills in a friendly game.

The launch of the Classic, an 18-hole golf course that features a three-dimensional garden landscape integrated with a golf terrain design concept, is set to be another icon to boost Johor golf tourism.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal along with members of the Forest City hierarchy give the newly opened course the thumbs-up at the official launch. — Picture courtesy of Country Garden Pacific View

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who launched the classic course, said he was impressed that the new golf course was completed in less than 12 months.

“The speed and commitment shown by getting the plan and development of the project to materialise is admirable,” he said.

“The classic course will certainly contribute to the state’s economic growth, particularly the golf tourism industry.”

Also present at the grand opening were Country Garden Holdings executive director and vice president Liang Guo Kun, Forest City executive director Datuk Daing A. Malek Daing A. Rahaman, the golf course designer Liang Guokun and Iskandar Puteri mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud.

Forest City Classic Golf Course launch was followed with a tee off ceremony Iskandar Puteri mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud and golf course designer Liang Guokun. — Picture courtesy of Country Garden Pacific View

Jointly developed by Country Garden and Johor government-backed Esplanade Danga 88 Sdn Bhd, Forest City is a smart and green industrial city located in the fast-growing Iskandar Development Region of Johor.

On the city’s progress since it was launched three years ago, Forest City brand management general manager Zhou Jun said to date, they have invested RM17 billion in Malaysia and created over 9,000 job opportunities.

Iskandar Puteri mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and golf course designer Liang Guokun officiate the opening of Forest City Classic Golf Course. — Picture courtesy of Country Garden Pacific View

“We are the only foreign invested company who have received recognition from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in February for our corporate social responsibility initiatives in Malaysia.

“With the opening of the duty-free shops, American International School, golf resort, the industrial base that is put into operation as well as the topping out of the landmark building and villa, Forest City is delivering its promise progressively,” she said.

Zhou also said that the construction of the third golf course has been put into agenda and hinted that the ground-breaking and development plan will be announced soon.