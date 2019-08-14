Is Ciara set to be the next big name in celebrity beauty?

US singer Ciara has declared her interest in the beauty industry. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Ciara has hinted that she could be about to make her mark on the beauty industry.

The singer, model and actress took to the stage at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she reportedly told the audience that she has her sights set on the beauty sector.

“The beauty space is inevitable for me,” WWD reports the star as saying. “It's been a lifelong dream of mine to do something in the beauty space, and there are lots of cool things that I've been cooking up and working on, and I can't wait until the time is here to share it with the world.”

Although Ciara did not confirm the details of a potential launch, a beauty line would be a logical move for the Grammy Award-winning entertainer, who previously enjoyed a stint as a Revlon brand ambassador after being snapped up by the brand back in 2016.

Celebrity beauty lines have been dominating the industry over the past few years, following launches from big names such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, whose Fenty Beauty and KKW Beauty brands have achieved huge success since launching in 2017. Recent additions to the star-studded cosmetics space include Lady Gaga, whose brand-new Haus Laboratories cosmetics line will go on sale via Amazon in September, and Victoria Beckham, who has been teasing an upcoming beauty project for months. Popstar Kylie Minogue also entered the beauty area recently with the launch of a five-piece “Kylie” makeup line, while rapper Cardi B hinted that she has a makeup line in the works back in May. — AFP-Relaxnews