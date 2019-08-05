Malaysian teen juggles gaming career with school, revises for exams at publicity photoshoot

While waiting for his team’s turn at a photoshoot, Chang would bury his nose in a revision book. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/A_marea

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Studies will always come first for professional gamer Isaac Chang.

A member of the Sabah Top Player (STOP) team for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) game, the 14-year-old is committed to scoring points in the gaming field without neglecting his grades.

According to e-sports news portal What’s The Meta, Chang had to play by his mum’s rules in order to attend a recent publicity photoshoot for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL).

“My mother allowed me to attend this photoshoot but I had to bring my revision books. That was the condition,” he was quoted as saying.

The talented youth was set to sit for an exam in a couple of days, prompting him to go into study mode despite having a packed schedule of other commitments as a gamer.

Chang added that he sets aside at least two to three hours a day to revise his school subjects while juggling his duties as a competitive e-sports player.

“I just want to say thank you to my mum for letting me be here and not to worry about my upcoming exam on Monday,” he continued.

[#MobileLegends] Dia bawak buku teks sekolah sambil tunggu photoshoot 😭.



All the best for team Sabah Top Player! Mereka akan sertai Liga Profesional Malaysia & Singapura yang akan berlangsung akhir Ogos nanti!



Follow them: https://t.co/209oSo1o0a pic.twitter.com/TjBAlai4Ce — Mariah A 🇲🇾 🎮 ✍🏼 (@A_marea) August 2, 2019

Photos of the young gamer with a textbook in hand recently made the rounds on Twitter, and many users praised Chang for fulfilling his responsibilities as a student while continuing to chase his dreams in professional gaming.

Chang's team STOP defeated the Boss Pusher team in the Malaysian qualifier round for MPL Malaysia and Singapore on July 21, earning them a coveted spot amongst nine other teams competing for RM414,000 in cash prizes.