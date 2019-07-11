The cheesy Musang King durian burger – the food mashup never knew you needed

The patty is fully made of Musang King durian stuffed with butter and mozzarella cheese.

PETALING JAYA, July 11 — There’s nothing quite like nasi lemak cheese, Milo-coated fried chicken or cheesy char kuey teow to divide food-obsessed Malaysians.

Since durian season is upon us, here’s the latest option to enjoy the pungent king of fruits.

Popular burger joint Ric’s Burger in Bayan Lepas, Penang has done the unthinkable by serving up a Musang King durian burger that is guaranteed to raise an eyebrow or two.

The non-halal establishment introduced what could arguably be the stinkiest of burgers on their menu on Tuesday, claiming it was the first in Malaysia to offer such a creation.

According to Penang food blog Penang Foodie, the patty is fully made of Musang King durian sourced from the island.

It is then stuffed with butter and mozzarella cheese.

The patty is then coated with eggs and breadcrumbs and deep fried before it gets topped off with melted durian and cheese, served in a sesame bun.

Described to be crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, the burger will cost durian lovers RM25.90.

Predictably, Ric’s newest addition to the menu has already gotten Malaysians talking on social media.

Musang King Burger in Penang???



Are u kidding me? — mijaaallllll (@mijaaallllll) July 10, 2019

Twitter user @zPeyi also chimed in, hoping the humble burger will not be subjected to food gentrification.

“After this, the burger better not be turned into the food of aristocrats. It’s as though burgers would have to be weighed in grams,” he wrote, referring to the Musang King durian’s wallet-busting reputation.

Ric’s shot into the Penang dining scene in 2011 as a successful night market stall that specialised in burgers and shakes.

Ric’s Burger is located at No. 72-1-3A, Arena Curve, Jalan Mahsuri, Bandar Sunway Tunas, 11900 Bayan Lepas.