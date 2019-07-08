Fun in the rain: Inaugural ‘Venus Fun Run’ draws hundreds of participants

The early morning downpour failed to dampen the spirit of Venus Fun Run participants. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — The inaugural Venus Fun Run yesterday saw hundreds of participants come together despite the pouring rain, to have an exciting family day out and learn about the wonders of space.

Jointly organised by the Astronautical Association of Malaysia (Astro X), Perbadanan Putrajaya and the Malaysian Health Promotion Board (MySihat), the run was aimed to promote space exploration and science education to parents and schoolchildren.

Malaysia’s first astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor and Astro X president Captain Faiz Kamaludin flagged off the runners at Taman Wetland in Putrajaya at 8.30am.

The event saw participants from all ages and backgrounds complete the five-kilometre run and learn about science, rocketry and space.

Astro X president Captain Faiz Kamaludin (black) with a few of the runners at the finish line. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

Also present at the event was Malaysia’s first-ever astrophysicist Emeritus Prof Datuk Mazlan Othman.

Faiz said he was proud to see an overwhelming crowed at the event despite the early morning downpour.

“We had a good time engaging with the runners and I believe all participants had a great time at the event,” he added.

He also hinted that they are in the midst of planning a big-scale event in October to commemorate the 12th anniversary of Dr Sheikh Muszaphar’s journey into space.

With the event concluding around 11am, each participant who finished the run received a crafted medal specially designed by Artwist.co founder Bostami Ahmad.

(From left) The top three runners Foulques Bertholet, Paige Bukovsan and Mohd Akmal Salleh. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

Runners Mohd Akmal Salleh from Kuala Lumpur, Foulques Bertholet from France and Paige Bukovsan from Australia won first, second and third place respectively.

Top 10 runners also walked away with prizes courtesy of the event sponsors.