Malindo to start flying to Sydney this August

The service is available daily from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with a one-hour stopover at Ngurah Rai International Airport (Bali), before continuing the journey to Sydney. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― Malindo Air will begin its new service from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, Australia via Denpasar (Bali), Indonesia, from August 14, 2019.

The service is available daily from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with a one-hour stopover at Ngurah Rai International Airport (Bali), before continuing the journey to Sydney.

Malindo Air chief executive officer Chandran Rama Muthy said Sydney would be Malindo Air’s fifth addition to its Australia network, after Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

“We believe this connection will attract both business and leisure travellers and support greater passengers’ traffic and promote local economy and tourism,” he said in a statement.

Booking is now available at a promotional one-way fare from RM799 for Economy Class and RM2,899 for Business Class. ― Bernama