Cara Delevingne plays muse and co-designer for Balmain (VIDEO)

Cara Delevingne collaborated with Olivier Rousteing to design three bags for Balmain. — Courtesy of Balmain and Instagram via AFP

LONDON, May 30 — British model and actress Cara Delevingne has worked hand-in-hand with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of the Balmain fashion house, to design three bags for next season. The star, with her own distinctive style and personality, also fronts the luxury label's fall/winter 2019 campaign, centering around these three new it-bags.

As well as being a Balmain muse, Cara Delevingne is also a close friend of Olivier Rousteing. The model won over the famous French fashion designer — as well as the public — with her unique personality, her self-assurance and her rebellious spirit.

All in all, Cara Delevingne is very much a young woman of her time, part of a new generation of women who aren't afraid to assert themselves or show who they really are.

As a result, it comes as no surprise to hear that Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing teamed up for several months to create three bags reflecting the British actress's rebellious style, channeled through features such as chains, studs and gold-colored details.

As well as working on these soon-to-be-iconic accessories, Cara Delevingne also stars in the Balmain fall/winter 2019 campaign, themed on the three new bags, dubbed the BBag, Romeo and Twist. Three short films each focus on a particular bag, representing a different aspect of Cara Delevingne's personality.

This isn't the first time that the model and actress has lent her image to Balmain. Cara Delevingne previously starred in the fashion house's spring/summer 2019 campaign, unveiled earlier this year. — AFP-Relaxnews