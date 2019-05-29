Eiffel Tower becomes launch pad for zipline attraction

A person rides on a zipline descending from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower on May 28, 2019 in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, 29 — Thrill-seekers in Paris will be able to experience the Eiffel Tower in a completely new way this weekend with the installation of a zipline that launches riders from the second floor of the tower at speeds of up to 90 km/hr.

The temporary attraction has been set up for the French Open tennis competition, currently underway in Paris, and is meant to evoke the high-speed volleys of pro players on the court.

Between May 29 and June 2, about 260 trips are expected to be made, launching riders from a height of 115m above ground.

The one-minute trip flies the length of 800m above the Champ de Mars at speeds of up to 90 km/hr.

Organised by Perrier, rides are free and can be won on-site or via Instagram @perrierfr. — AFP-Relaxnews