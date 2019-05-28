Underprivileged students, less fortunate families in Langkawi get RM90,000 in donations from Yayasan MRCB

The donation was presented at a buka puasa event in Teluk Ewa, attended by Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. – Pictures courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — The month of Ramadan is all about giving back to the community and helping those in need.

In Langkawi’s rural area of Teluk Ewa, 2,000 underprivileged students and 100 less fortunate families received RM90,000 from Yayasan MRCB on Friday.

Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng presented the contribution at a buka puasa event at Masjid Nurus Salam in Teluk Ewa attended by some 3,000 guests.

Prime Minister and Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was also present.

The contribution by the Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad’s philanthropic and corporate responsibility arm was a gesture to improve the academic performance of those from disadvantaged backgrounds and to provide financial aid to less fortunate families during Ramadan.

The 2,000 students were from SMK Ayer Hangat, SK Ewa and SK Penghulu Ahmad located in Teluk Ewa.

Jasmine said Yayasan MRCB has been instrumental in helping underprivileged students and communities in need since its inception in 2015.

Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng (centre) has been helping underprivileged students and communities in need since 2015 with impactful programmes.

“We truly believe that every person deserves a chance. That is why we focus on impactful programmes involving education and on improving infrastructure in schools,” she said in a press release.

She added that their past efforts included conducting educational programmes and providing mobile clinic services for the Orang Asli, implementing life-changing programmes for youths with disabilities, providing temporary accommodation for those caring for family members with prolonged illnesses and refurbishing schools for special needs children.

Jasmine added that the foundation’s main aim was to ensure that those with limited resources have access to the opportunities they need to succeed.

Although newly established, Yayasan MRCB has contributed more than RM500,000 to help students in need across Malaysia.

As part of the foundation’s plans this year, Yayasan MRCB said it would continue to develop more programmes to assist underprivileged students and the less fortunate.