Kind-hearted, unemployed man voluntarily cleans Taiping streets to preserve town’s beauty

When Husin Kasim isn’t caring for his sick mum, he can be found keeping his beloved town clean. ― Picture via Facebook/Majlis Perbandaran Taiping

PETALING JAYA, May 16 ― The old tin mining town of Taiping is known for its charm and beauty.

And for a resident by the name of Husin Kasim, he intends to keep it that way with a hands-on approach, by voluntarily cleaning the streets.

He was spotted cleaning and sweeping pedestrian walkways around Taiping and his inspiring story was highlighted on Taiping Municipal Council’s (MPT) Facebook page.

Without a permanent job, Husin sells ulam and vegetables which he collects from around Taiping. ― Picture via Facebook/Majlis Perbandaran Taiping

Born in Johor, Husin has been living in Taiping to care for his sick mother.

While he has no permanent job, the hard-working man makes ends meet by selling vegetables, ulam (local herbs) and coconuts which he collects from around the area.

According to MPT’s Facebook post, it took the town council many attempts to get the shy-natured Husin photographed.

He only agreed when MPT told him his story would be a great inspiration for the public.

Husin has been seen cleaning the areas on Jalan Ong Saik. ― Picture via Facebook/Majlis Perbandaran Taiping

“My contribution is very small but my heart is calm when I get to help,” Husin said.

Husin has been spotted cleaning near the Taiping district police headquarters and Galeri Perbandaran Taiping on Jalan Ong Saik.

MPT’s post also highlighted the positive impact of Husin’s volunteerism.

“Previously, the streets looked under-managed because of fallen leaves that covered the drains.

“Making matters worse, the pedestrian area was littered with rubbish such as plastic bags, beverage bottles, paper, plastic food wrappers and so on,” the post detailed.

According to MPT, the streets used to be covered with rubbish and the drains clogged with fallen leaves. ― Picture via Facebook/Majlis Perbandaran Taiping

Asked why he chose to clean the streets of Taiping instead of looking for permanent employment, Husin said he loved seeing his town clean and wanted to contribute in his own way.

He also added that when he is not able to clean the areas in the morning, he would sacrifice his nights instead.

Not expecting anything in return for his good deeds, all Husin’s dream is to continue looking after his mother and hopes to own a motorcycle that will help speed up his commute between areas that require a clean-up.

“With a motorbike, I can move faster and save time,” he said while standing next to his old trusty old bicycle.