Inca artefacts returned to Peru from US, Argentina

View of one of the 130 textile and ceramic archaeological pieces belonging to the Moche, Chimu, Nazca, Chancay, Huari, Vicus, Inca and other cultures, after being successfully repatriated from the US and Argentina, on display at the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Lima May 14, 2019. — AFP pic

LIMA, May 15 — More than a hundred pre-Columbian treasures including clay idols and textiles from the Inca Empire have been returned to Peru from the United States and Argentina.

The 130 artefacts, many of which were voluntarily returned after being illegally smuggled out of Peru, were displayed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in the capital Lima yesterday.

The objects included decorated bowls and vases, embroidered cloths, carved wooden sculptures and painted figurines.

“Argentina (returned) a lot of 92 cultural goods and another from the United States is made up of 38 cultural assets,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The US lot was repatriated with the help of an anthropology museum at the University of California, Berkeley, while 77 other objects belonged to Argentine individual collectors.

The archaeological pieces can be traced back to pre-Columbian cultures including the Moche, Chimu, Nasca, Chancay, Huari, Vicus, Lambayeque and Chincha, as well as the Inca.

The owners were approached by Peruvian authorities, who requested the objects’ repatriation after identifying them as part of the nation’s cultural heritage. — AFP