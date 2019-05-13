Inspiring and heartwarming Malaysian stories in documentaries on how the internet has touched and changed lives (VIDEO)

Sujana Mohd Rejab or ‘Pak Su’ carrying Muhammad Ziqri Ramadan, one of the children who received a prosthetic arm from the former teacher. — Image courtesy of Maxis

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Pak Su has created some 50 different types of prosthetic limbs for disabled children around the world, giving them a new lease of life.

Pak Su, or his real name Sujana Mohd Rejab, is not a doctor nor a specialist but a former teacher in Kampung Gajah, Perak who taught himself how to make prosthetics limbs thanks to information off the internet.

Having no previous knowledge of 3D design, Pak Su attributes the “University of Google” and the “professors of Youtube” in enabling him to help disabled children.

Being an ex-teacher, Pak Su said that children are always an inspiration to him.

And because of that, he feels the need to help those who need a hand — or any limb for that matter, without asking for any payment from the recipients of the prosthetics, though he does require help to obtain the materials needed to make them.

His compassion for those in need was highlighted in a short documentary film by Maxis as part of their three-part series called Fibrenation Stories.

Inspired by true stories of Malaysians, Maxis started the campaign to promote the potential and possibilities of what technology and the internet can do for our lives and the lives of others.

During the media screening of Maxis Presents: Fibrenation Stories #fibrenationstories last week in Kuala Lumpur, Maxis unveiled two short documentary films from the Fibrenation series, which included Pak Su’s story.

‘Pak Su’ (left) and Maxis head of brand and marketing Tai Kam Leong during the media unveiling of ‘Maxis Presents: Fibrenation Stories'. — Image courtesy of Maxis

“Our goal is simple: We want more Malaysians to have access to connectivity,” said Tai Kam Leong, Head of Brand & Marketing for Maxis in a press release.

“Maxis providing access is just one part of it, but the big impact here is the remarkable efforts of Malaysians who leverage the Internet to learn, explore, build things and sustain communities,”

During the unveiling, Maxis also presented another short film which shed some light on the work done by PichaEats, a social enterprise founded by Kim Lim and a couple of her friends.

PichaEats has enabled 15 refugee families to cook and distribute over 90,000 meals thus far of their homeland food, empowering them with a sustainable livelihood.

Thanks to Kim and her associates, these families now have a chance to earn money and be free of their debts in starting their lives here.

Families like Mina’s now have a chance to provide their children with education, because of the platform that PichaEats has created for them through the internet.

The third documentary, which is yet to be released and will be the final part of the Fibrenation Stories, will tell the story of Kathires, a gamer who proved his doubters wrong by forming an unorthodox career in eSports.

