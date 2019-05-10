Take this challenge to lower cholesterol levels and stand to win cash, prizes

Nestle’s 30-Day Challenge is back for the second year to spur Malaysians to take positive action towards a healthier heart. — Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — It has been reported time and again how much non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart attacks are affecting Malaysians.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2015 from the Health Ministry reports that 47.7 per cent of Malaysian adults have high cholesterol, leaving them increasingly at-risk of heart disease that may lead to heart attack or stroke.

In addition to this, almost 40 per cent of those with high cholesterol are unaware that they have it.

The ministry has repeatedly sounded the alarm bells over the problem.

Heeding the government’s call, Nestle Omega Plus is bringing back its 30-Day Challenge for the second consecutive year in a bid to encourage Malaysians to lower their cholesterol levels.

The campaign, which will run until September, is held in partnership with BP Healthcare, the National Heart Institute (IJN) and IJN Foundation.

It will offer a complete blood cholesterol test (lipid profile) to empower Malaysians with a bigger picture of their current health state with the help of BP Healthcare.

Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad Milo and Milks Business Unit business executive officer Kumaran Nowuram said as the leading heart health advocate in Malaysia, they have a clear mission to galvanise Malaysians to say #NotMe to high cholesterol and heart disease.

“We are heeding the Health Minister’s call to action to jolt Malaysians to know their cholesterol status and stay heart healthy with Nestle Omega Plus 30-Day Challenge 2.0,” he added in a press release.

This year’s campaign introduces lipid profile management — a more thorough blood cholesterol test that analyses levels of lipid and fat-like substances in the bloodstream, including LDL or low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol), HDL or high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol) and triglycerides.

The ultimate goal will be to help Malaysians score significant reductions in LDL and triglycerides and to maintain high levels of HDL.

At the end of the challenge, contestants who have demonstrated the largest percentage of reduction in cholesterol levels will get to bag in attractive prizes.

The grand prize winner of the challenge will get to enjoy a trip to New Zealand worth RM20,000, while the first runner up will be rewarded with a trip to Japan worth RM10,000.

Three top monthly achievers will also receive RM1,250 worth of prizes each consisting of Nestle Omega Plus products, IJN wellness package, BP body composition analysis and fitness watch.

To participate, spend a minimum of RM20 on Nestle Omega Plus products, snap a photo of your receipt and send via WhatsApp to +60-17 692 2217.

Upon successful verification, a BP Healthcare code will be sent to you.

Once you’ve received the code, visit any BP Healthcare centre, show them the code and get a lipid profile tested to begin your 30-day challenge.

Surf over to the official website to learn more about the challenge and find a nearby BP Healthcare centre.