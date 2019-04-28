Swimwear: Cow prints and neon hues are set to rule the waves

Hailey Bieber on Instagram 2019 — Courtesy of Instagram/@haileybieber

LOS ANGELES, April 20 — Expect to see plenty of animal prints, neon hues and sustainable fabrics on the beach this summer.

That is, if the findings from the global fashion search platform Lyst's new Swimwear Trends 2019 report hold true. The company compared the behaviour of more than five million online shoppers per month searching, browsing and buying fashion across 12,000 designers and stores online, in addition to studying social media mentions and engagement statistics worldwide since the start of 2019, to pinpoint the hottest beachwear trends for this season.

Animal prints are expected to be one of the most ubiquitous beachside looks this summer, with searches for leopard prints up by 67 percent compared to the same time last year, and demand for cow prints increasing by 39 per cent since March.

Neon hues are also enjoying a moment in the fashion spotlight — unsurprisingly, given their popularity among celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez. Searches for neon swimwear have shot up by 29 per cent since March, and the trend has sparked over 35,000 social mentions since January.

Sustainability — another hot topic in the fashion world at the moment — has also made its way onto the swimwear scene. One particularly hot piece is Mara Hoffman's Kia one-piece swimsuit, which is made using 76 percent recycled Econyl nylon, a regenerated nylon fiber comprised of pre and post-consumer waste.

Searches for the piece have risen by 39 percent since the beginning of the year, while searches for other ethical brands such as Vitamin A have increased by 19 percent in the last month.

Additional budding trends include polka-dot swimwear, which has been spotted on everyone from Nicole Kidman to Emily Ratajkowski this year, and the classic white bikini, which has been championed by Selena Gomez and Malia Obama. Knotted bikinis are also getting fashionistas in a twist — searches have increased by 104 per cent over the past three months.

To read the Swimwear Trends 2019 report, click here. — AFP-Relaxnews