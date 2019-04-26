MuralsWallpaper launches collection inspired by Wes Anderson

Wallpaper ‘Agatha’ from the Anderson Aesthetic collection. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, April 26 — The Anderson Aesthetic collection, now on sale, draws inspiration from the filmography of the award-winning director.

The new wallpaper line offers a range of patterns inspired by the set designs of Anderson’s most iconic films. Featuring symmetrical colourful butterflies, “Suzy” is reminiscent of the pastel aesthetic of Moonrise Kingdom — whose art director was Gerard Sullivan, while “Margot” comprises a bold jungle tiger design with detailed paint textures, hinting at the Scalamandre zebra wallpaper featured in The Royal Tenenbaums. Meanwhile, “Agatha,” influenced by camp design and art nouveau, gives the illusion of the mid-century wood panelling seen in Anderson’s critically-acclaimed The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Wallpaper ‘Suzy’ from the Anderson Aesthetic collection. — Handout via AFP

“With Anderson’s 50th birthday on May 1 approaching, MuralsWallpaper feel the collection’s launch is a fitting homage to the work the director has produced so far in his career, in celebration of the movies the world has come to adore,” explained the brand in a statement.

Wes Anderson is currently shooting The French Dispatch, which is described as a “love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th-century Paris.” It will star Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, and more of Anderson’s regulars.

Wallpaper ‘Margot’ from the Anderson Aesthetic collection. — Handout via AFP

The Anderson Aesthetic collection is available on MuralsWallpaper’s website. The wallpapers retail from US$35 (RM145) per square metre. — AFP-Relaxnews