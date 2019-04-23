Visit 31 US parks on National Park Week... via Google Earth

Google Earth guides takes virtual visitors to the vistas of the Shenandoah Valley, hoodoos of Bryce Canyon (pic) and pink granite formations of Otter Cliffe at Acadia National Park in Maine. — AFP pic

CALIFORNIA, April 23 — Google Earth has launched virtual guided tours of dozens of parks across the country for National Park Week.

For those who don't live near a national park, and for those who just need a respite from their concrete jungle, Google Earth has launched virtual guided tours through 31 of America's most picturesque parks.

Every spring, the National Park Service dedicates a week to celebrate America's natural heritage.

Google Earth guides takes virtual visitors to the vistas of the Shenandoah Valley, hoodoos of Bryce Canyon and pink granite formations of Otter Cliffe at Acadia National Park in Maine.

This year, parks across the country are hosting special programs like conservation activities, wildlife encounters and junior ranger events for kids.

National Park Week runs until April 28. — AFP-Relaxnews