Maybelline announces two new brand ambassadors

A screenshot of makeup artist Vincent Oquendo’s Instagram page.

NEW YORK, April 19 ― Maybelline is shaking things up with two new brand ambassadors.

The cosmetics giant has announced that it has recruited makeup artists Jenna Kristina and Vincent Oquendo to its ambassador family, Allure reports.

In a statement shared with the publication, Oquendo ― who is known for his work with fashion icons such as Gigi and Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne ― said: “Growing up, I only dreamed of being able to work with an iconic brand like Maybelline in this capacity.” The Puerto Rican, who also works with the brand Shiseido, expressed his gratitude on Instagram, saying: “I am honored and humbled to be a part of the family I remember being a young Puerto Rican kid from queens who could only dream of working with heritage brands like the ones I'm now representing.”

“The amazing quality and value make me proud to use and recommend Maybelline products to my friends and clients,” said Kristina, who has worked with stars such as Kate Bosworth and Cindy Crawford, in a statement.

Beauty brands are increasingly aligning themselves with makeup professionals: earlier this month the prestige brand Christian Louboutin Beauty appointed the makeup pro Isamaya Ffrench ― a favorite with the fashion crowd ― as its new global makeup artist, while internationally renowned makeup artist Wendy Rowe was unveiled as the new global makeup artist and creative director for Max Factor last summer. ― AFP-Relaxnews