Donald Glover drops new Adidas shoe collab with series of short films (VIDEO)

The Lacombe DG from ‘Donald Glover Presents’ by adidas Originals and Donald Glover. — Picture courtesy of adidas Originals/Donald Glover

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — Musician and actor Donald Glover has teamed up with shoe giant Adidas for the “Donald Glover Presents” line, which reimagines three classic Adidas styles.

“Donald Glover Presents” reworks the classic Nizza, Continental 80, and Lacombe styles in tone-on-tone white canvas.

The models feature discreet imperfections like unstitched edging which will fray over time, stray threads, inside-out golden eyestays, uneven stitching and a three-stripe mark that looks hand-painted.

A moth, symbol of the collaboration’s overall theme of evolution through wear and lived experience, appears on the insoles and heels. Each sneaker will ship with three sets of custom shoelaces designed to fringe with wear.

Glover, also known as the rapper Childish Gambino, also released a series of short films yesterday, starring himself and Mo’Nique, with a cameo from skateboarder Na-Kel Smith. The films — titled Timber, 1985, Avocado, Polenta, and Dusty, were directed by Ibra Ake.

“With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet,” said Glover in a statement. “Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like.”

Following his recent opening set at Coachella on April 12 — which included a screening of his new film Guava Island — the actor-rapper used AirDrop to give away sneakers to festivalgoers selected at random.

The reimagined Lacombe (US$90, RM374), Nizza (US$80) and Continental 80 (Us$100) will be available globally on April 26. See more at www.adidas.fr/donaldglover. — AFP-Relaxnews