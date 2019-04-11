Is Ariana Grande plotting a new beauty launch?

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 11 — Does Ariana Grande have a new beauty trick up her sleeve?

The US popstar has applied to trademark the name “Ariana Grande Thank U, Next”, with the US Patent and Trademark Office, reports WWD. The trademark application, which refers to the star's hit single of the same title, spans a range of beauty products such as fragrance, body lotion, scrubs and other bath and bodycare products such as powders and mists.

Of course, the 25-year-old recording artist is already well-versed in the workings of the beauty industry: Despite only launching her first scent, “Ari by Ariana Grande”, in September 2015, by December 2017 it had been revealed that she had achieved impressive global sales of US$150 million (RM617.3 million) in the space of just two years. Through her ongoing partnership with Luxe Brands, she has also released “Moonlight”, a sweet and fruity scent, “Sweet Like Candy”, a sugary combination of berries, vanilla, marshmallow and precious woods, and a unisex perfume dubbed “Frankie by Ariana Grande”, which was launched in partnership with her brother. Last November, the star was honoured by the natural beauty company Lush Cosmetics, which launched a “Goddess” bath bomb inspired by her music video God Is A Woman.

Grande’s success in the cosmetics industry can in part be put down to her huge social media following, which includes 150 million followers on Instagram and 61 million on Twitter.

Celebrity fragrances have undergone a major revival over the past few years, thanks to a handful of female stars currently dominating the market, including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Nicki Minaj. — AFP-Relaxnews