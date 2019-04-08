Malay Mail

Japan’s outgoing Emperor Akihito in 10 dates

This file photo taken on April 25, 2018 shows Japan's Emperor Akihito smiling during the spring garden party hosted by the emperor in Tokyo. — AFP pic
PARIS, April 8 — Here are 10 key dates in the life of Japan’s Emperor Akihito, who abdicates on April 30 at the age of 85.

- December 23, 1933: He is born in the Tokyo Imperial Palace, the first son to Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako.

- 1945: When he is 11 years old, his father announces Japan’s surrender in World War II after the United States drops nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 

- 1959: He marries Michiko Shoda, daughter of a wealthy flour magnate, becoming the first imperial heir to wed a commoner. 

- 1960: The first of their three children is born, a son, Naruhito, who will become the next emperor.

- 1989: At the death of his father, Akihito immediately becomes emperor although the official enthronement ceremony only takes place in November 1990.

- 1992: In a groundbreaking visit to Beijing, he says he “deeply deplores” Japan’s infliction of “great sufferings on the people of China” during its wartime aggression of the 1930s through the early 1940s.

- 2011: He makes a rare television address to the nation following a devastating earthquake and tsunami that claims around 18,500 lives, saying he is praying for the “safety of as many people as possible.” 

- 2012: Aged 78, he undergoes heart bypass surgery, briefly handing official duties to Crown Prince Naruhito.

- 2015: At a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, Akihito expresses “deep remorse” for his country’s actions during the war.

- 2016: In a national address in August, he hints at abdication because of his advancing age and weakening health. More than a year later, the government announces that he will step down on April 30, 2019. — AFP

