Specialist: Malaysians have sex six to eight times monthly but no harm to have more

Malaysian adults have sex between six and eight times monthly. — Picture from unsplash.com

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — While Malaysians have sex between six and eight times monthly, this number can vary depending on certain factors.

This includes age, lifestyle, sex drive and each partner’s health.

According to Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap the frequency of sexual intercourse is quite variable between countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Citing the Asia-Pacific Sexual Health and Overall Wellness study, Dr Lee said on average, Malaysian adults have sex six to eight times monthly.

He added that the frequency of sexual intercourse peaks in the 20s and early 30s but eventually declines with age.

“The frequency is quite variable between individuals, as the state of mind and overall health play a major role to determine the libido and desire for sex, but generally there’s no bodily harm induced with too much sex,” Dr Lee added.

He said the decline is more gradual amongst men and usually more pronounced in women.

“The most obvious explanation is the variation of sexual hormones in both genders,” Dr Lee said.

“The decline in estrogen levels in women is more drastic around menopause, while the onset of testosterone decline in men has always been a topic of debate amongst experts in sexual health medicine.”

Although it’s quite natural for sexual desire to ebb and flow, Dr Lee said low sex drive is well recognised to be associated with metabolic syndrome.

“This is characterised by high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and glucose intolerance.

“Additionally, the lack of sexual desire is also associated with stress and conflicts in the relationship."

Dr Lee said the weather could also influence the frequency of sexual activities as demonstrated by the variability in sexual activities amongst couples living in countries with four seasons.

However, he said, the influence of hot and humid weather in Malaysia to dampen or heighten sexual desire is less likely, as demonstrated by the difference in countries such Malaysia and Singapore, which has similar climate but dramatic differences in frequency of intercourse.

If you’re looking to maintain consistent sexual activity in bed, Dr Lee said there are many ways to help couples increase their libido naturally.

According to him, regular exercise and healthy eating to prevent obesity, hypertension and diabetes generally will enhance the sexual desire.

“Prevention of stress is also a key ingredient in sexual health enhancement."

“Lastly, open communication in sexual matters with partners and more intimate relationship will also ensure long-term preservation of sexual appetite.”