The girl with a 1.5kg hairball in her stomach and other ‘weird’ things people consume

Indonesian woman Khosik Assyifa tasting Lifebuoy soap for her ‘soap review’ videos on Instagram. — Screengrab via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — One can be addicted to a host of things.

But then there are some whose addiction can be placed under the “weird” category.

It was recently reported that a girl, Feifei in China, had to have giant hairball removed from her stomach.

The Mirror reported that the eight-year-old had been chewing her hair since she was two.

She started suffering from severe stomach aches and even vomiting symptoms once she stopped doing so.

A CT scan showed that she had a 1.5kg hairball in her stomach, which is the equivalent weight to that of an average pineapple.

Doctors operated on her and she is recovering.

Here are some other “weird” things people consume:

Drinking urine

Drinking urine has been speculated to cure sickness and even enhance beauty, although I doubt that many people are going to give it a try.

That being said, I’m sure you have heard stories or seen some weird posts of people drinking and eating distasteful things, like their own urine (Bear Grylls comes to mind).

However, I bet that you have never heard of a lady who not only drinks her own urine but also uses it as a facial cleanser, toothpaste and shampoo.

Carrie, a 53-year-old woman from Colorado, appeared on TLC Channel’s television programme, My Strange Addiction.

Carrie was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2004 and rejected chemotherapy to pursue alternatives methods of treatment, like urine therapy.

Carrie having a sip of her own urine. — Screengrab via YouTube

“Ever since I started drinking my own urine, I feel more energised and my joints and muscles feel stronger,” she said.

Well, we’re gonna have to take your word on that, Carrie.

But, for now, water is fine for me thanks.

Licking and eating cat fur

Speaking of cats, another odd individual from TLC’s My Strange Addiction, Lisa, has been licking the fur of her 22 cats for 15 years.

Just imagine the size of the hairball she might have in her tummy.

Lisa is obsessed with cats, hence the reason why she has 22 of them.

Taking care of that many animals isn’t easy, so Lisa works three jobs to be able to keep them around.

That is some commitment, but it doesn’t end there. Lisa goes the extra mile by cleaning her cats just like a mother cat would for its kittens, by licking them.

She even goes on to explain that she eats whatever fur that she can find on her apartment floor, but “the best ones come right off the cat”.

Eating soap

It is a pretty common thing nowadays for people to be posting video food reviews on the internet, with some people even making a living out of it.

But it is not every day that you see a review of different kinds of soap. Especially when the soap is reviewed based on its taste.

Well, an Indonesian woman, Khosik Assyifa, has been doing exactly that on her Instagram account, “khosikmubarok”, as reported by WorldOfBuzz.

She went viral after one of her reviews on a soap brand “GIV” got 30,000 views on Instagram alone.

In her clips, Khosik is seen making the soap wet before eventually sucking the foam off of it.

“Mmm.. lazat,” she goes as she enjoys her “clean” snack.