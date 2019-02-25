Hot air balloon fiesta returns for 10th year in March

Balloons set to fill the sky again this year for the 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta 2019. — Picture courtesy of AKA Balloon Sdn Bhd.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — The 10th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta 2019 is set to return this year with an collection of hot air balloons and other aviation sports.

And the good news is it is a free-for-all event.

It will be held at Precinct 2, Putrajaya from March 28 to March 31.

There will be 20 hot air balloons from 14 countries set to make an appearance this year.

Every morning of the fiesta will also see balloonists competing in a special competition — the “Rudy’s Trophy” named after the late-fiesta chairman and co-founder, Captain Khairudin Abd Rani.

One pre-determined balloon known as the “hare” will take off first, with the other balloons known as “hounds” following it soon after.

The "hare" will then land and lay out a large piece of fabric at the landing spot with the “hounds” attempting to drop markers as close to the centre of the fabric as possible.

Besides that, the fiesta will also be having a new attraction this year with the balloon igloo.

Definitely, not something you see every day.

The igloo is a product of Spanish artist Jordi Enrique who made it out of recycled hot air balloons.

The igloo will also be used to showcase a light and motion show from 7pm to 10pm during the weekend of the event. Other than just merely watching and admiring these gigantic balloons, visitors can look forward to a host of activities at the event.

For example, the MyBalloonClub will be offering tethered hot air balloon rides and MyBalloon Adventure, Malaysia’s only first and only commercial hot air balloon company, will be offering free-flying balloon rides during the event. Something that visitors have been eagerly hoping for ever since the event first started 10 years ago.

Fiesta chairman Mohammad Sobri Saad, in a press release, said he was happy to see the younger generation enjoy the balloons over the years.

The Hot Air Balloon Fiesta 2019, will be bringing back the highly anticipated “Night Glow,” where hot air balloons light up the sky in a synchronised manner to the sounds of music.

For more information about the fiesta log on to www.myballoonfiesta.com or head over to their social media pages to find out more: Facebook, Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta or Instagram, @mybaloonfiesta.